Whispering voices came to a halt as the Park County Spelling Bee got underway at The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts on Monday at 1 p.m.
This year’s champion, Mateo Hernandez, a sixth-grade student from Sleeping Giant Middle School, spelled “sluggard” to take the win. The second-place winner was Daisy Doolittle, a fifth-grader from Arrowhead who spelled “bedlam” as her final word. Third place went to Creighton Rhodes, an eighth-grader from Way Christian School.
“Part of the value is the process,” said retired teacher Bruce Kron, the event’s pronouncer.
The first round was a practice round in which the words are historically chosen from a recent front page edition of the Livingston Enterprise. According to Kron, the words — selected at random — come from a database. There were up to 450 words available, if needed.
Students were asked to spell words such as “until” and “mullioned.” Contestants might be given a harder word or an easier one, it’s random, explained Kron.
Good sportsmanship and support could be observed by each contestant. Braxtyn Schaefer, a Shields Valley fifth-grader, was an excellent example of that as she was joined by her family, complete with a smile for a job well done, a certificate of completion, and a gift from Wheatgrass bookstore.
High fives and smiles were exchanged throughout the Spelling Bee as students were eliminated.
Those who did not advance to the next round gathered on the floor in the front to support their peers. Until finally, Mateo Hernandez, successfully spelled “sluggard” and won first place.
According to an old article, found on Park County Community Foundation’s website, the Spelling Bee is a great opportunity for an inclusive event where students from fourth to eight grade, and in public, private, co-op or homeschool learning environments, are open to participate. The event has been going on in Park County since 1935, the website said, attributing the information to former Park County Superintendent Jo Newhall.
The winner of the Park County Spelling Bee advances to the Bozeman State Bee at Montana State University on March 11, where students will compete for a spot in The Scripps National Spelling Bee that will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center from May 28 to June 2.
“It has been wonderful hasn’t it?” Park County Spelling Bee’s coordinator Lisa Rosberg said. “These kids are fantastic.”