Whispering voices came to a halt as the Park County Spelling Bee got underway at The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts on Monday at 1 p.m.

This year’s champion, Mateo Hernandez, a sixth-grade student from Sleeping Giant Middle School, spelled “sluggard” to take the win. The second-place winner was Daisy Doolittle, a fifth-grader from Arrowhead who spelled “bedlam” as her final word. Third place went to Creighton Rhodes, an eighth-grader from Way Christian School.