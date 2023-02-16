We’ll share some letters from my mailbox this week.
Lou Marmon from North Dakota wrote, “We have always had one cat or more, so got a good laugh the time, in the living room, when a cat had a mouse between his paws and the mouse reached out and punched the cat in the nose! The cat looked surprised. The mouse ran off! My husband said, ‘Well, he must already have paid the rent.’ To the cat’s benefit, other times he did win.”
Martha Downing recently became the proud owner of the old treadle sewing machine that was in the upstairs of this house. She wrote, “As Dan and I were carrying the sewing machine down the stairs, I thought about my mom’s piano-moving story. By the time this story happened, back in Maryland, she may have been the oldest member of her church and was certainly one of those who had been a member for the longest time.
“In the basement of the church, there was an old piano. (You can feel the punchline coming already, I bet!). It wasn’t being used anymore, and the church wanted to give it to a youth group somewhere else, as I recall. No problem, until they tried getting the piano out of the basement. It wouldn’t go up the stairs to the back door, and it wouldn’t go up the stairs to the front door, either. The pastor and the deacons and the trustees all scratched their heads about this insoluble riddle.
“Finally, they asked my mother, who had been a member at the time the church building was being constructed, how that piano ever got into the basement in the first place. Mom remembered it well! ‘First they dug out the basement, next they lowered the piano down over the wall. Then they built the rest of the church on top of it.’”
A good bit of history. Thanks, Martha!
Change has almost become a word in every conversation the last two years. We have all faced change. A few months ago, I wrote a column about facing changes and how God walks through them with us. Then we ran a series of your letters of your personal experiences of something good coming out of 2020, the year covid came. Those were blessings of encouragement for all of us.
Now I received a letter from someone else. I appreciated what was shared from the heart of this reader, who I will not name because she was glad to share this with you but did not want her name published. I agreed. It is a humble testimony of how she has handled many rough changes in the last year.
She writes, “It seems when there is a big change happening in my life, taking me out of my comfort zone, I know I have to prepare myself. I know that God has changes for us all. So, for me I accept that and understand this change can be one He wants for me.”
Then she added, “When God has asked me to do something and I know in my heart it’s for my own good, but seems too difficult for me, then I remember that we are His children and when we obey, He will always have a blessing for us. Some may think it’s a selfish way of looking at it, but God knows how we think, otherwise why would there be rewards when we go to heaven? And with these blessings it makes it so much easier to choose to say yes to change. These blessings build and compound and I am becoming a better child to God.”
Thank you, dear friend, for sharing how you have grown during these months of change.
Maybe some of you have had changing experiences that you are still having a hard time accepting. And you wonder if God cares about you. If you are not sure about that, you could check out the 23rd chapter of Psalms this week. It is a perfect chapter for all of us right now and is our bible reading for this week.
Lois Olmstead is a conference speaker and author who lives in the Shields Valley. Email her at loistimeout@gmail.com or visit www.timeoutwithlois.com.