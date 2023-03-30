They came. They saw. They survived.
They were American teenagers and 20–something kids in a foreign land in the 1960s there to serve the U.S. Armed Forces and represent their country.
They were more than 8,000 miles away from home in Southeast Asia in a communist controlled country fighting in a war they didn’t even understand.
Welcome to the jungle, soldier. Good morning, Vietnam.
On Wednesday, a dozen Vietnam War veterans from Livingston and Park County gathered at the American Legion on B Street to eat a spaghetti dinner, have a few beers, swap stories, and reminisce about a war that took the lives of 58,220 American soldiers.
It was Vietnam War Veterans Day and a time to honor the Americans who served in the conflict and a day to reflect on the U.S. soldiers who did not make it home alive.
Paul Bradley, 76, served as a pilot of a B-52 bomber during the Vietnam War. A 1965 graduate of Park High, Bradley served two tours in Vietnam in 1972 and 1973.
“We were dropping bombs,” recalled Bradley, a retired Air Force veteran, on Wednesday. “We were trying to collapse underground tunnels in the jungle. We also flew over Hanoi and got shot at. We dropped more bombs but were careful not to bomb the ‘Hanoi Hilton’. We knew we had our men in there.”
The “Hanoi Hilton” was the sarcastic nickname of the notorious prison camp in north Vietnam that held American POWs.
March 29, 1973 was the last day that U.S. combat troops were evacuated from Vietnam.
Although that happened 50 years ago, Livingston resident and Vietnam War veteran Ron Fossum, 77, remembers the images vividly from that historic and frantic day.
“It was a mad rush. Everybody was trying to get evacuated,” recalled Fossum on Wednesday, while sipping on a beer at the American Legion. “Helicopters were flying into our embassy in Saigon and trying to get our people out.”
Fossum was an electrician in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict and worked on a seagoing tug that would transport supplies, such as weapons, food and beer, from the Philippines to the coastal port of Da Nang in central Vietnam.
Fossum served in Vietnam from 1964 to 1966. Now he is retired and lives in Park County.
Also present at the Legion on Wednesday was Bill Juhnke, 76, of Livingston. Juhnke is a former Marine and served in the Vietnam War in 1967-1968. A 1966 graduate of Park High, Juhnke worked as a mechanic in Vietnam and helped repair engines on Huey helicopters.
There was also Ron Decorah, 81, a Livingston resident and Vietnam War veteran who served in the Army Airborne. A Native American, Decorah was special forces during the conflict with the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment. He was in country in 1959-1960 and worked as a radio and communications specialist.
“We were trying to help the French,” recalled Decorah, originally from Wisconsin. “But the French got overrun.”
The Vietnam War was a conflict that lasted nearly 20 years and ended with the fall of Saigon in April 1975 when anti-communist South Vietnam surrendered to the Viet Cong of North Vietnam. Today, there are about 5 million American veterans of the Vietnam War who are still alive.
On Wednesday, 12 of those veterans — the Dandy Dozen — gathered in Livingston at the American Legion with family and friends. Some wore uniforms and commemorative hats. They shook hands, embraced and shared conversation. They all stood and saluted or held their hats over their hearts when the American flag was presented by the color guard.
Bradley, who also served in Desert Storm, got emotional while talking about his experience in Vietnam.
“I lost many friends,” said the grizzled veteran. “But I’d do it again.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.