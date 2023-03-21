Kickboxing classes are available in Livingston through The Phoenix, a sober activity network expanding nationwide.
Erin Mason, who volunteers to teach the class, said that registration for the class is available through the website at thephoenix.org.
“Kelly Miller has a talent for seeing peoples abilities and really encouraging them,” said Mason, referring to Miller, senior program manager for The Phoenix.
Livingston-based L’esprit is allowing Phoenix to use space for classes since January.
The Phoenix is a member-based activity connection network that supports sober activities for members who want to abstain from alcohol and other addictive substances.
“Sometimes it’s family members who have experienced loss and this is something they participate in as a way to honor the memory and support breaking the stigma around sobriety,” Mason said.
The Phoenix is meant to empower participants and volunteers. Mason started in February 2021, leading as a volunteer in Livingston. Phoenix in Livingston offers registration for several activities including yoga classes, a walking group, CrossFit, kickboxing, and weight-lifting.
All volunteers who teach most of the classes or lead activities go through trauma-informed training.
“In a recovery community a lot of it stems from trauma, so touching participants to correct posture isn’t appropriate,” Mason said. “If they inquire about help I always ask permission to touch in order to help physically correct postures. I never assert that without an invitation.”
Mason also said Phoenix’s volunteer instructors can curate things around special needs of some of these participants. For example, a war veteran of the armed services may have some PTSD. Some noises or sounds in a class might cause triggers to occur, so that can be taken into account in order to make sure the classes remains accessible to everyone.
The classes also have modified movements for people who want to come yet have physical limitations and/or injuries. The only request Phoenix has is that members come into class after being sober for a minimum of 48 hours.
The cardio kickboxing class is designed to keep the heart rate up the whole time. Mason said that once people get used to the movements, “we can get sweaty in 10 to 15 minutes.”
Mason said that she taught kickboxing for about 18 months previous to 2020. She said it is about safety first and her top priority is to make sure participants are not going to injure themselves. General knowledge of safe movements is introduced before getting into the higher impact movements.
