Kickboxing available through Phoenix

Phoenix’s kickboxing instructor Erin Mason works out at the Civic Center.

 COURTESY PHOTO ERIN MASON

Kickboxing classes are available in Livingston through The Phoenix, a sober activity network expanding nationwide.

Erin Mason, who volunteers to teach the class, said that registration for the class is available through the website at thephoenix.org.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters