Karen Henderson, chef, baker and owner of “Dreamboat Market and Cafe” located adjacent to The Perk on Park — a new sit-down location owned by Paradise Perk Espresso — serves homemade chili corn chowder and roasted tomato focaccia inside the coffee shop Tuesday afternoon.
Partners, from left, Michelle Rockafellow, Karen Henderson and Emily Rockafellow gather behind The Perk on Park order counter, inside the new Park Street location, for a photo Tuesday afternoon.
PHOTOS BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE
Cynthia Huber, right, owner of Blue Door Gallery, located above The Perk on Park, hangs artwork with employee December Touhey on Tuesday afternoon inside the new cafe.
Paradise Perk Espresso’s The Perk on Park opened for business Tuesday morning, and mother-daughter duo and business parters Michelle and Emily Rockafellow said they couldn’t be more excited.
Emily said the coffee hut just celebrated five years in business on Feb. 17 and that the company has been looking for a way to expand.
“When this opportunity came up, it was just too good to say no to,” Michelle said.
The space, located at 113 W. Park St. in Livingston, will also partner with baker and chef Karen Henderson, a local caterer, who will run Dreamboat Market Cafe in the space adjacent to where the coffee bar is.
Henderson, a winning contestant on “Cup Cake Wars” (Season 6, Episode 1), said she grew up in a large family where good baking skills earned allies, and that she has developed a love for the farm-to-table lifestyle and all that it brings.
Henderson said The Dreamboat Market and Cafe is presently helping prep breakfast offerings for The Perk on Park, from her adjacent kitchen. Starting in May the market will serve up a lunch menu of soup, salads, sandwiches and hot items year-round, as well as grab-and-go.
Henderson said she will mix up the menu to keep it fresh, local and sustainable. Also, the owner of Apples and Anglers, a guide lunch service, said guide lunches will also be available. The market and cafe will open May 1, or as soon as the remodel of the space is complete, according to Henderson.
Some unique decor is going up in the space, including valances made from Blue Bean Coffee Roaster’s bean bags, and artwork hung on the walls from the Blue Door Gallery (located above the cafe).
The trio said that the three of them coming together to run a fully functioning year-round cafe and eatery is a match made in heaven because they share similar work ethics, one of which is being open everyday to serve the community.
The Perk on Park will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the month of April and expand hours to 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting May 1.
Dreamboat Market and Cafe plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting in May.
