It’s Western-style dancing time on Saturday night at The Office Lounge & Liquor Store in Livingston.
The downtown bar and restaurant is celebrating its sixth anniversary and owners Teresa and Cory Soule want to throw a party. Entertaining patrons and guests on Feb. 25 will be local deejay Davey Jones Locker from 6-9 p.m.
“Our downtown community has become family and we feel right at home here,” said Teresa Soule. “Everyone is welcome for our anniversary celebration.”
Guests to the party on Saturday will receive sweet treats from the Livingston Community Bakery and raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes, said Soule. The party will also include a photo booth, country and western dancing, and a contest for “Best Dressed Western Duds.”
“We have completed six years as the owners of The Office,” said Soule. “Our purchase was finalized on Jan. 3, 2017. I remember we were closed for about four hours while the Department of Justice and the Montana Department of Revenue Liquor Division finalized the licenses.”
The Office is open seven days a week and serves lunch and dinner, and of course, alcoholic beverages. The sports bar and restaurant employs about 23 people, according to Soule.
Working on Saturday night for the anniversary party will be experienced and popular bartenders Kristin Saccente and Quincy Zabroski, who are both originally from New Jersey.
“Kristin and Quincy have been with The Office for years and can usually be seen there during the busy weekend shifts,” said Soule. “We all wear many hats at The Office. Kristin helps with inventory, marketing and even designed our menus. Quincy works Bingo nights and is in charge of Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays in the summer. Each of our co-workers brings something special to the table. We wouldn’t be able to do this without our team.”
The Office Lounge recently had a new acrylic bartop installed, replacing the old wooden one. “It is very durable and easy to clean,” said Soule. “We installed it on the 18th of January this year.”
Teresa Soule said she is excited about the anniversary party and hopes the community comes out to enjoy the evening.
“We feel very proud to have made it through a very tough six years,” she said. “We have faced lots of obstacles as does any small business, but we can’t imagine doing anything else. It is a challenge to have a store, restaurant, bar, and casino all under one roof, but the rewards have outweighed the trials. So, we are moving into year seven and looking forward to another year of downtown Livingston life.”
Last year, the Soules created the Lean On Me Foundation, which fosters community in Park County and supports various local causes. The foundation runs the annual “Summerfest” concert in the park, and primarily supports causes related to education and supporting local downtown businesses, said Soule.