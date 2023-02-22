Soule food

Teresa and Cory Soule, owners of The Office Lounge, are throwing an anniversary party on Saturday, Feb. 25.

 Special

It’s Western-style dancing time on Saturday night at The Office Lounge & Liquor Store in Livingston.

The downtown bar and restaurant is celebrating its sixth anniversary and owners Teresa and Cory Soule want to throw a party. Entertaining patrons and guests on Feb. 25 will be local deejay Davey Jones Locker from 6-9 p.m.