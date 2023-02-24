The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts welcomes the production of “The Music Man,” starting Friday, February 24 at 8 p.m. in the Dulcie Theater.
After six weeks of rehearsal; 54 cast members, two musicians, technicians to help with sound lights and stage, and countless volunteers — who contributed over 100 hours — Erika Adams, Shane Center executive director, said she is excited about the special performance.
And what makes it so special?
“Meredith Wilson, who wrote ‘The Music Man,’ was one of the greats,” Adams said. “It follows a fast-talking salesman, Harold Hill, as he travels into River City and cons locals into buying uniforms for a boys band, even though he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. This is a great example of Americana, that had been captivating audiences for years. It was the first musical to ever win a Grammy Award.”
Adams, who is a volunteer in the production department herself, said what she loves most about this production is that it is so in line with the Shane Center’s core value of inclusivity, being there are so many community members and families involved. This is the largest main stage community theater cast that the center has had since the pandemic.
Adams said she loves seeing the new faces, such as 12-year-old Finnegan McGrath, who plays Winthrop Paroo. This will be the young actor’s first appearance, and his grandmother is even coming from across the country to see him perform, she said.
Marian, the Librarian, is played by returning actress Allison Stevens, who got her start in the production of “Annie” as one of the orphans, at a young age. In her bio, the actress said, “I am so grateful to do my last show for awhile, before I go off to med school, with the people who raised me in theater.”
“The Music Man” runs Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through March 19.
Sunday matinees are quickly selling out so book your tickets right away. This Sunday’s show is already sold out.