The beauty of spring in Park County
Cassi Geiser
May 15, 2023

Tulips bloom in the Monday morning sun in front of a historical home located on South Yellowstone Street in Livingston.

The Yellowstone River, as seen from Swingley Road.

Sheep graze on a farm overlooking the Yellowstone River with snow-capped mountains in the background on Friday near Pine Creek Road.

On Friday evening a spring storm blows into Paradise Valley from Livingston as seen from the South Fork Deep Creek Trailhead.

Flowers bloom in a planter on W. Callendar Street on Monday morning in downtown Livingston.

Blossoms are seen in full bloom on trees on South Yellowstone Street while dandelions pop in the grass.