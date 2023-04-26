Livingston police officers pursued a suspect in a vehicle chase through town Friday morning, and an 18-year-old Livingston-area resident is in custody in connection with the incident.
“We were unloading the Counterpoint vans, and suddenly there were sirens,” said witness Becki Carlson, a Counterpoint employee. “I turned around to see a beat-up little car flying down the street. He ran through the intersection, blew the stop signs, there were at least three police cars behind him. He was going east on Lewis. We all just stood there with our jaws in our laps.”
Assistant Police Chief Wayne Hard said that according to a reporting party, the suspect was following cars and honking at them. The caller said the driver approached a residence, and the person in the residence did not seem to want the driver there.
Officers located the vehicle after receiving the complaint and description of the car. An officer exited his patrol car, approached the vehicle and asked the driver to pull over, Hard said. The driver then took off. The behavior he was displaying as he fled was consistent with being under the influence, the assistant police chief said.
Hard said the young man fled from the north side hill, and came into town around the 100 block of South Yellowstone Street, where he hit a parked car, then kept going.
Once the suspect reached the intersection near West Geyser and South G Street, officers were able to safely stop the vehicle, taking the suspect into custody.
Anthony Montoya is being held at Park County Detention Center, awaiting trial in Park County District Court for the following charges: criminal endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol, eluding a peace officer, minor in possession, possession of intoxicating substance under 21, disorderly conduct, obstructing police officer, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
“We have some really good officers that did some really good work, just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” said Hard. “They were able to get him off the streets so he didn’t pose any further danger to any members of the community.”
