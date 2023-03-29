The Sweet Grass County Chamber of Commerce had its fifth annual Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet on March 8 inside the Big Timber American Legion. During the event, members were awarded for Business of the Year, Ag Person of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year. 

This year's Business of the Year is Crazy Peak Boutique. Since it opened in June 2021, owners Susan Metcalf and Brooke Bare have been providing a much needed addition to the Sweet Grass County restaurant experience, and have a great line of western wear and gifts, a press release from Sweet Grass Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Radwanksi said.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters