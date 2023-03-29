The Sweet Grass County Chamber of Commerce had its fifth annual Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet on March 8 inside the Big Timber American Legion. During the event, members were awarded for Business of the Year, Ag Person of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.
This year's Business of the Year is Crazy Peak Boutique. Since it opened in June 2021, owners Susan Metcalf and Brooke Bare have been providing a much needed addition to the Sweet Grass County restaurant experience, and have a great line of western wear and gifts, a press release from Sweet Grass Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Radwanksi said.
Agriculture Person of the year was presented to Chuck Rein. Rein has represented Sweet Grass County for over 40 years through the Montana Farm Bureau and Stockgrowers Association, the release said.
"Running a ranch requires a diversified set of tools," said Chamber Vice President and active Ag member Ronda Johnston in her speech during the event where she presented the award to Rein. "You may be surprised that it is more than practicing good animal husbandry. It requires continuing education in all aspects — genetics, animal, soil and natural resource health, just to name a few. Just as important, it includes participating in our trade organizations to provide good information and guidance, culminating from our practical experiences, for our lawmakers."
Volunteer of the Year went to Brittany Phares. Phares was nominated by her peers for her dedication to kids in the Big Timber community, the press release said.
Chamber members want to extend a special thanks to Tuscano Machine for the unique trophies, Crazy Peak Boutique for a delicious dinner, Dan Smart of The American Legion for providing the venue, and the decorating committee led by Heather Hasbrook for providing decorations and centerpieces made by the elementary school's Mrs. Mehus' art class.
