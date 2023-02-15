On Tuesday afternoon, Lynne Scalia, superintendent of Livingston Public Schools, sent an email to all parents in the school system addressing incidents of “threats and bullying” among some students.
The correspondence was triggered by an article in the Livingston Enterprise on Tuesday titled: “Girl accused of planning mass shooting at SGMS.”
Below is the email in its entirety.
On January 31, 2023 Principal Todd Wester and Vice-Principal John Stromberg sent home a communication to Sleeping Giant Middle School (SGMS) parents and staff regarding recent threats and bullying (please see attached). On February 2, 2023, the Livingston Enterprise followed up with an article outlining how the school handles death threats and other school safety issues. Today, February 14, 2023, the Livingston Enterprise gave specific information they received from the Park County Attorney’s Office regarding a student planning a school shooting.
First, we want to thank our principals/administrators, teachers, and staff and specifically School Resource Officer Chris Gentile, for having the kinds of relationships with students and parents that encourage all to “see something, say something” as quickly as possible when there are concerns about safety. As well, the Livingston Police Department, Park County Sheriff’s Office, and Park County Youth Court Services are outstanding partners with the school district in taking school safety situations seriously, investigating, and acting quickly.
Second, our protocol is to immediately remove students from school who could be dangerous to others while investigating, undergoing our threat assessment process, and communicating with parents and partner agencies to ensure that students who make a threat and those who received a threat are safe. To date, and including this case, these processes worked well.
We get questions from community members who want more information, often, more information than we are allowed to give. This is due to student privacy laws, specifically FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which is the educational equivalent to HIPPA, which covers medical privacy. While we are legally limited in providing details regarding a specific student’s situation or actions, we can share our actions and processes.
The safety of the children in our care — your children — and our employees — are of utmost importance to us. Kids learn well only if they feel safe at school and parents can feel a sense of ease if they trust that we — their educators, first responders, community members -prioritize safety. We prioritize that every day.
Please reach out if we can answer questions.
Livingston Public Schools