Sixth-grade students from Sleeping Giant Middle School participated in Cougar Career Days’ Winter Snow Fest at Park County Fairgrounds on Thursday morning.
Students had the opportunity to learn about backcountry safety, rescue techniques, avalanche safety and ice-skating, and experience watching real rescue dogs locate clothing and people. The students also learned first aid skills during the rotating workshops.
Dan Good, human resources manager, and Kacie Boteler, marketing assistant at Bridger Bowl were on hand to chat with kids about all the different opportunities the ski hill has to offer.
“They talked to us about how they’re teaching the kids 16 different career pathways,” Good said of Bridger Bowl’s participation in the event. “We represent all of those 16 pathways within our one organization, which is pretty cool. Today we are here representing eight of those careers.”
This segment of the SGMS Cougar Career days — a program designed to give kids tools to help develop personalized and educated career goals — helps students explore different careers in snow, snow science, wilderness medicine and natural resources.