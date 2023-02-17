Student ski day at Bridger

Jenna White, an eighth-grade student at Sleeping Giant Middle School, enjoys a ski lesson with ski instructor Wren during the school’s ski day Wednesday at Bridger Bowl. The eigtht-grade students at Sleeping Giant Middle School enjoyed P.E. for the day at Bridger Bowl on Wednesday. The students were given rentals and sizings, if needed. They also took classes to learn downhill skiing techniques with about 10 of Bridger’s staff instructors, according to Dorel Hoglund, a support specialist at the school. Principal Todd Wester said this is an excellent way for students to enjoy their P.E. class during the winter months.

 Photo by Delbert White

