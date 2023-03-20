Hoeninghausen receives Wesley-Jessen Endowed Scholarship Award at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis
Maddie Hoeninghausen of Gardiner, Montana, a first-year student at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee, was recently honored with the Wesley-Jessen Endowed Scholarship Award.
Established by Wesley-Jessen Corp., the award recognizes a first-year optometry student with a competitive undergraduate grade point average, Optometry Admission Test score and admissions interview, and demonstrates leadership qualities. It comes with a $24,000 scholarship award over the course of SCO’s four-year doctorate program.
Hoeninghausen is the daughter of Karen and Rick Hoeninghausen. She is a graduate of Gardiner High School and Emory University.
Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding first-year students with scholarships to help defray the costs of their education in pursuit of their Doctor of Optometry degrees. For the 2022-23 academic year, the college awarded various scholarships to 87 first-year students, representing nearly two-thirds of the entering class and totaling approximately $779,000, the highest in the school’s 90-year history.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.