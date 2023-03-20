Maddie Hoeninghausen

Maddie Hoeninghausen from Gardiner awarded scholarship.

Hoeninghausen receives Wesley-Jessen Endowed Scholarship Award at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis

Maddie Hoeninghausen of Gardiner, Montana, a first-year student at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee, was recently honored with the Wesley-Jessen Endowed Scholarship Award.

