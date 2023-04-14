With this month being National Poetry Month, we asked six people on the street to tell of their favorite poet or poem. Hre's what they had to say:
John McGuire, Livingston
"Edgar Alan Poe"
Alex Pinson, Livingston
“Audre Lorde. She was a poet who wrote about about sexism and racism and spoke about her experiences being a queer black woman.”
Daniel Kosel
The works of Robert Frost. I wrote a lot of reports on those (poems) in high school. I would say "The Road Not Taken."
'Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveler, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could.'
"That's all I can recall off the top of my head."
James Langteaux, Livingston
"I have one I wrote:
To teach is to learn,
Learn to hear silence.
Truth hides in silence,
and silence in truth.
Never answer all questions,
but question all answers.
In our quest for knowing
our questions seek truth."
Scott Morrison, Livingston
My favorite poem would be one my grandfather wrote about Montana, but my favorite poet is Robert Service, "The Cremation of Sam McGee."
'There are strange things done in the midnight sun
by the men who moil for gold.
The arctic trails have their secret tails that would make your blood run cold.
The northern lights have seen clear sights,
but the queerest they ever did see
was the night on the marge of Lake LaBarge, I cremated Sam McGee'"
Nancy Clark, Livingston
"I’m not that into poetry. I wish I had something to share, you know? It’s just really not my thing."
