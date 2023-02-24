We asked five people, "What is your favorite thing about Montana snow?"
Here is what they had to say ...
Sam Mescari, Livingston
"What the landscape looks like after a heavy snowfall. How everything is perfectly covered in a blanket of white."
Mark Hatfield, Livingston
"Well, I like to ski. So that's my very favorite thing about it."
Julie Jardine, Livingston
"I like crisp cold mornings with no wind — it doesn't happen very often"
Beth Johnston
"Probably the first snow — it's always the most beautiful. And getting outside and sledding with my daughter. Just the beauty of it when it's falling quietly straight down with no wind to blow it sideways. My daughter once told me she love the sound of the crunch."
Heath Bloxham, Livingston
"Nothing. I do not like the snow. I like that it provides for the rivers and springs and melts into the summer. But I do not like icy roads and it doesn't stay off the roads. The roads aren't maintained very well in Montana. I do like that the wind clears our snow out, unlike Bozeman."
