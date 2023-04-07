“He hid our baskets around the house and we had to find them and (the house) was decorated like crazy. We would make Ukrainian eggs. It is when you get hot wax and dye it and wipe it off and it leaves the color. It was a lot of fun.”
We asked five people on the street about their childhood relationship with the Easter Bunny. Here is what they had to say:
Violet Jarvis, Bozeman
"He hid our baskets around the house and we had to find them, and (the house) was decorated like crazy. We would make Ukrainian eggs. It is when you get hot wax and dye it and wipe it off and it leaves the color. It was a lot of fun."
Rebekah Craig, Butte
"I grew up in a very religious household and we didn’t talk about the Easter Bunny when I was little, but we are on good terms now — he comes around for my kids."
Ken Britton, Pray
"I don’t remember much about the Easter Bunny other than we had fun looking for the eggs and baskets ... and we will do it again this weekend."
Liz Eilen, Bozeman
"I would always wake up at like 4 a.m. to see if the bunny came and my parents were, like, the bunny hasn’t come yet, and I would go back to bed. I tried to wait but it was so hard because I was so excited. I still am — I still always make sure to have my Easter basket!"
Lucy O’Hagan, Bozeman
"We were close when my sister and I were little. We had a lot of fun. We did scavenger hunts with our baskets with my mom, and it's nice to still get baskets. After all these years we are still close."
