Street Poll: Will you call or see your mother on Mother's Day?
Cassi Geiser
Enterprise Staff Writer
May 5, 2023

Ben & Wade Hoover, Livingston
"Yes, we'll probably get together for lunch with my wife and my mom and grandma."

Lisa West, Livingston
"My momma has passed away, but I will visit my daughter in Colorado."

Katherine Daly, Livingston
"I'm not going to be able to see my mom but I'm gonna call her."

John Potenberg, Livingston
"It's actually my parents' anniversary on Mother's Day, so I'm going to cook her a meal the following day. It's all about food in our house."