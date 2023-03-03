Melani Hajny, Livingston
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg, because she was the first female Supreme Court Justice, and served doing that job her entire life. And then she died.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg, because she was the first female Supreme Court Justice, and served doing that job her entire life. And then she died.”
“Pocahontas, because I’m Native American and it tells a part of a story; this is especially important for Native Americans. That history is important.”
“Oh goodness sakes, I don’t know. To be honest, there are so many at the moment I couldn’t decide on one.”
“I think it’s between Michelle Obama and Eleanor Roosevelt. I think they were both really brave, accomplished women who knew how to get things done.”
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she was an extraordinarily courageous in promoting civil rights, what a voice she had in the in the US Supreme Court. She always seemed to conduct herself with such poise ... and was always so calm and collected ... Runner-up would be Gloria Steinem — she helped give a voice to women.”
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form.