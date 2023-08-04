“Cape Reinga, in the very north of north island in New Zealand. It was really cool ‘cause there was nobody up there. Or on the south face of ‘Washington Column,’ in Yosemite.” Tom (& Cairán) Kealy Ireland and Utah
“I’ve been so many nice places. We keep coming back to Paradise Valley so there must be a reason. Once my wife and I went into Yellowstone to camp in June, and woke up to 4 inches of snow and said, ‘Well, we better get outta here.’” Rick Sauer Santa Cruz, California
“Probably here, we haven’t really camped a whole lot of other places.” Hayley Best Minnesota
“On freecampsites.net I found a site in Golden, British Columbia. That’s how I go camping.” Jason Fournier-Brandon Manitoba, Canada
“Camped on the beach in central California.” Melissa Davis Bozeman
The Enterprise asked five campers at Loch Leven Campground in Paradise Valley: “Where’s the best place you’ve ever camped?”
