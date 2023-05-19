“Water makes everything, I love rain. Rain just makes everything smell fresh and renews everything and obviously critical to everything growing especially in Montana with the snow-capped mountains. The smell of the rain is amazing and the lilacs.”
“It’s so peaceful and it washes everything from the top of the trees all the way down to the ground.”
“I like that it waters our beautiful mother Gaia, water’s life. It’s essential, the water element.” (Gaia was the Greek goddess of Earth, mother of all life.)
“That it brings new life. It’s symbolic of the cycle.”
“Hopefully it will wash away some of the dirt and winter sludge. And my yard looks wonderful, it feels like the Midwest, which is where I grew up, and that’s nice too. Humidity is good for the skin.”
Lindie Gibson, Livingston
David Rider and dog, Olga, Billings
Danielle Jeraci, Atlanta, GA
Luke Jeraci, Lawrenceville, GA
Carry Sumners, Livingston
