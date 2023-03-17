We asked five people inside Rx Coffee: "Do you get a spring break, and if so, what are you doing for it?" Here's what they had to say:
Brian Turner, Livingston
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We asked five people inside Rx Coffee: "Do you get a spring break, and if so, what are you doing for it?" Here's what they had to say:
Brian Turner, Livingston
"I do not get a spring break. I work. But I get to kind of experience a spring break because I work at Bridger Bowl where a lot of people come for their break. It’s fun to interact with the visitors from all over the country while they're on vacation."
Jackson Welker, Livingston
"I do not because I’m not currently in school. Next semester I may be in school but I still won’t get it because I’ll have to work."
Micaela & Ayla Johnson, Livingston
"That’s a great question. I don’t go to school, so I’m just working for people on spring break."
Liz Allen, Livingston
"I have zero children, so no, but I am going to the desert backpacking in Utah in April. I'm self-employed so I can do that, every year."
Ashlan Mortensen, Bozeman/MSU
"Going back to MSU. This week is our spring break, so I’ll be there back to studying equine next week."
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form.