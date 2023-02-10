Kim Gonzalez & Alan Graham, Livingston
“Probably the Eagles, because they just seem like a better team, maybe? Although both teams have players coming out of injuries.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kim Gonzalez & Alan Graham, Livingston
“Probably the Eagles, because they just seem like a better team, maybe? Although both teams have players coming out of injuries.”
Jake Troxell, Belgrade
“I did know and I don’t care. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, I have no opinion on who will win.”
Kristin Spadafore, Belgrade
“I knew it was in February at some point. I think it’s the Eagles and ... the Bills? ... In that case, the Eagles — I used to like them when I was younger.”
Grace Stone and Louie Butson, Wellington, New Zealand
“We are definitely watching it but the thing in New Zealand is that people don’t favor teams. We have rugby there; we don’t wear helmets or pads.”
Amy Greenwood, Livingston
“No, nobody told me who was playing, but I choose the Eagles — they grow on me.”
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form.