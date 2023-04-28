Street Poll: If you could ask your pet one question what would it be? Cassi Geiser Enterprise Staff Writer Cassi Geiser reporter Author email Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Can you understand me? Sometimes I feel like they can hear you but sometimes it’s like they don’t listen. So are they understanding or just ignoring me?” “I don’t have a pet, but if I had a pet it would be a cat. That’s a good question though.” “Man, that’s actually kind of a hard one. I guess I would ask what do you do all day?” “How was sleeping all day on the couch again today? Her name is Maggie she is a 14-year-old Coonhound.” “What do you like to eat? Because we give her food and try different things. I see so many fatter cats around, so I wonder what she likes to eat.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five people on the streets of downtown Livingston were asked: "If you could ask your pet one question what would it be?" Here is what they had to say: "Can you understand me? Sometimes I feel like they can hear you but sometimes it’s like they don’t listen. So are they understanding or just ignoring me?"George Coombs, Livingston"I don’t have a pet, but if I had a pet it would be a cat. That’s a good question though."Ethan Willis, Bozeman"Man, that’s actually kind of a hard one. I guess I would ask what do you do all day?"Kelsi Vincent, Clyde Park"How was sleeping all day on the couch again today? Her name is Maggie she is a 14-year-old Coonhound."Gavin Clark, Livingston"What do you like to eat? Because we give her food and try different things. I see so many fatter cats around, so I wonder what she likes to eat."Nhu Tran, Rochester, New York Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Street Poll Pet Owners Pets Animal Lovers Zoology Cassi Geiser reporter Author email Follow Cassi Geiser Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next News Voters to decide on mill levy, trustee for Arrowhead School 44 min ago +5 Local Street Poll: If you could ask your pet one question what would it be? 1 hr ago +3 Montana ‘Farmers on the forefront’: Precision agriculture brings technology, automation to farms, but costs are high 1 hr ago +3 Local West Yellowstone voters to consider creating hospital district 1 hr ago +13 Montana Montana trans lawmaker fights on during 1st day of exile 21 hrs ago Montana Republican lawmakers advanced bills to keep climate change out of state permitting Apr 27, 2023 Trending now ‘Judgment-free zone that is full of love and acceptance’ Affordable housing project underway in Gardiner Public input sought on future of museum Arthur M. Blank Foundation hits $1B milestone Charges pending against alleged associates of convicted felon