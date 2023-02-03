On Thursday, we asked people on the street:
"Did you know today was Groundhog Day and that the groundhog saw his shadow? What do you think about that?"
Bowdie McBeth, left, Livingston, & Suzy McNew, Bozeman
"We are not ready for that and we were just discussing whether we even believe it, because we are not ready for more winter."
Clarrisa Tighe, left, Columbus, & Stevie Kimpel, Butte
As a cloud moved over the sun, the temperature dropped and the wind kicked up, Stevie Kimpel looked up in the sky and replied, "I think we just saw his shadow."
Logan Brownlee, Livingston
"I kind of lost track of that, but I'm not surprised. Being up here in Montana I wouldn't be surprised to see snow in mid-June."
Bill Stephens, Livingston
"I think the groundhog needs more practice, he's not very accurate."
