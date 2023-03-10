We talked to five people Friday morning in downtown Livingston, "Saint Patrick's Day is coming up. Are you feeling lucky, and why?"
Kari Ashley, Livingston
"Yes, because I am surrounded by good people."
Cooper Ashley, Livingston
"We have been remodeling our house — I'm excited it’s almost done. We get to move back in soon."
Bill Stephens, Livingston
"I’ve never been lucky a day in my life, but I’ve always been fortunate.”
Colin Zeman, Livingston
"I’m always lucky because I make my own luck."
Sarah Frazer, Livingston
"Yes I do feel lucky, just, I feel like if you can make your own happiness you will make ur own luck. I’m very grateful for our, small, tight-knit community and how we can all support each other."
