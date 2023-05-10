Winans Elementary School in Livingston had a special guest on Monday.
Amanda Curtis, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, was in town to gift 208 books to the second grade classes.
After being greeted by Winans’ entire second grade, students listened attentively as Curtis read When the Shadbush Blooms by Carla Messinger and Susan Katz. The story documents how the Lenape people register the changing seasons both historically and in the present day.
Students then offered their own personal and familial gauges of when they know seasons change. One student said they know it’s spring when Mark’s In & Out opens.
Annie Hondorf, co-president of the Livingston Education Association and a second-grade teacher, previously selected classroom sets of books celebrating the culture of American Indians and other groups of people. Some of the books selected include:
• Shaped by Her Hands
• When the Shadbush Blooms
• Wilma’s Way Home
• How Chipmunk Got His Stripes
• Bears Make Rock Soup
• Life Savers: Spend a Day
“After four months of spending day after day watching legislators go after books, I’m grateful to be traveling the state delivering stories uplifting the full history and rich culture of American Indians,” said Curtis. “It’s so refreshing to be with MFPE members and see the love of learning they foster in Montana’s public schools every day.”
The gift of books was generously funded by the Read Across America grant provided through the National Education Association.
