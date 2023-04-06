Beginning Friday, April 7, bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable weather of spring in Yellowstone National Park can ride 49 miles between the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs, the park announced in a recent news release
The following roads between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to bicycling:
• West Entrance to Madison Junction
• Madison Junction to Norris Junction
• Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs
As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass (6 miles). Check the park’s biking web page for updates.
Bicycles are not allowed on the remaining park roads until they start to open to public automobiles at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21. Check park roads for spring opening dates.
Ride safelyThe park advises cyclists to remember that bears, bison, elk, moose and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep. They are stressed and weak due to the severe winter of above-average snowpack and continued cold temperatures. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Higher than usual snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the road. Do not crowd or push wildlife and be prepared to wait or turn around.
Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from all other wildlife.
Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
Travel during daylight hours only.
Ride single file and use extreme caution. Expect administrative vehicles such as snowplows, heavy equipment, contractor and employee traffic. Roadway shoulders are narrow, and curves can limit visibility.
Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and the possibility of temporary road closures. Snow and ice may cover sections of road.
No services will be available, except limited restrooms. Plan for self-rescue or repair. Cell phone coverage throughout the park is sparse and unreliable for communicating emergencies.
Prepare to spend an extended period in winter conditions in the event of a mechanical breakdown, injury or other emergency.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.