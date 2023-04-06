spring biking

Bicyclists enjoy spring biking in Yellowstone National Park.

 NPS photo by Jacob W. Frank

Beginning Friday, April 7, bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable weather of spring in Yellowstone National Park can ride 49 miles between the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs, the park announced in a recent news release

The following roads between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to bicycling:

