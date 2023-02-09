The river basin that includes Park County has received less precipitation and snowpack than normal.
As of Thursday, overall snowpack in the basin was 97% of what prevailed from 1991-2020, according to USDA data available that day.
Within that basin, the areas with the lowest snowpack compared to the 1991-2020 time period included S. Fork Shields, which was at 68% of normal, and Beartooth Lake, which was at 71% of normal, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service data for Thursday. Some areas such as Box Canyon, Porcupine, Thumb Divide, East Boulder Mine and Burnt Mountain had more snowpack than usual.
Most of southwest Montana received slightly less than normal January precipitation, according to Eric Larson, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service water supply specialist.
“The storm which brought two to three feet of mountain snow in many locations during the last week of January really saved us,” Larson said in a Feb. 6 press release. “Without that storm, basin-wide snowpack percentages across much of Montana might have looked similar to last year at this time.”
The exceptions were the Bighorn, Powder and Tongue River basins and part of central Montana, which received above normal January precipitation, according to Larson.
Precipitation in the Upper Yellowstone watershed was 97% of what prevailed from 1991-2020, according to USDA data as of Thursday.
Snowpack percentages dropped since last month in basins with below normal January precipitation, with basins in northwest Montana having the largest deficit. River basins west of the Continental Divide saw a 20%-30% decrease in snowpack, while Rocky Mountain Front basins saw a 30-35% decrease since Jan. 1.
“The good news is above normal snowfall during November and December provided enough of a buffer that the snowpack is still in good condition in most locations,” Larson said in the release.
Snowpack percentages were near to above normal east of the Continental Divide, except for the Rocky Mountain Front which was about 80%-90%. West of the divide snowpack percentages are generally worse along the Idaho border at about 80%-85%. They are slightly better in the Flathead and Upper Clark Fork River basins at about 90%-95% of normal, according to Larson.
“There is still time remaining to recover from any snowpack deficits, but basins that are well below normal will ideally start recovering soon in order to reach normal snowpack conditions by the end of the snow year,” Larson said in the release.
The outlook from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center indicates near-to-below normal temperature and near-to-above normal precipitation is likely over the next couple weeks across Montana, according to the release.
“Additionally, the one-month outlook indicates below normal temperatures are likely in western Montana and above normal precipitation is likely across all of Montana,” reads the release. “With two to three months remaining in the typical snowpack accumulation season, some uncertainty remains in terms of what spring snowmelt will provide for water supply.”