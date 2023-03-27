Last weekend’s storm dumped 15 to 43 inches of snow in Park County, depending on the area, between Friday and Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
An additional several inches fell Sunday and Monday morning as the snow continued, however light.
“It isn’t really an inconvenience other than the driveway, we must have about 5 to 6 feet of snow there, from the drifts,” said Brian Effler, a Paradise Valley resident who lives about a mile south of Carter’s Bridge, on Monday morning. “It did take us about 45 minutes to get to our chickens Saturday morning to feed.”
Effler said that on Saturday morning he and his wife measured 43 inches of fresh snow as it was still falling. He said they probably saw an additional 3 to 4 inches through Monday morning.
Meanwhile, Interstate 90 had several traffic incidents over the weekend, according to Park County Rural Fire District #1 Chief Dann Babcox. PCRF was on scene from 10:30 p.m. Friday until about 3 a.m. Saturday helping the mess of semis reported near the chain-up area at mile marker 326.
Babcox said the biggest issue on the highway was semi-trucks sliding while trying to drive up the Bozeman Pass and getting stuck, and sliding, spinning out or stopping in the roadway to chain up.
“A few semis went off the road, either to the ditch or median,” Babcox said. “All in all, it wasn’t as bad as earlier this season but certainly wasn’t quiet either.”
We can expect snow showers throughout the week, along with highs in the low 40s and nightly lows in the teens, according to National Weather Service meteorologist John Wetenkamp.
“We shouldn’t see any significant melting events this week, possibly by later this weekend,” Wetenkamp said. “However, (it) just looks like a very gradual melting event, which is what we want. An abrupt warm-up could cause ice jam issues that could cause rapid (water) rises and possible flooding.”
