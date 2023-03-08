An Arizona woman skiing at Big Sky Resort died after crashing into a tree, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Robin Soare, 50, of Phoenix, Arizona, was skiing on the Headwaters Bowl run at Big Sky Resort on Feb. 12 when she struck a tree, the sheriff’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.
Soare suffered significant head trauma from the crash and was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, the release states.
The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma and was accidental.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.