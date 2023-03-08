An Arizona woman skiing at Big Sky Resort died after crashing into a tree, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Soare, 50, of Phoenix, Arizona, was skiing on the Headwaters Bowl run at Big Sky Resort on Feb. 12 when she struck a tree, the sheriff’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.

