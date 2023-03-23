At the Build a Better Wilsall Foundation meeting last week, the date for the annual Dinner and a Movie was set for Friday, Aug. 4.
the Old Settlers Committee has started its planning meetings and set the date for Aug. 26 and 27 in Clyde Park.
Winners of the March 14 Senior Citizens card party were Tammy Palmer, first; Pam Lucas, second; Mary Sarver, low: and Linda McClure, traveling.
