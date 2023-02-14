Shields Valley Students of the Month for February are: Kindergarten-Taryn Lindstrom and Wylie Wallin; First Grade-Reese Rockhill and Madi Foster; Second Grade-Hunter Storey and Emmy Wallin; Third Grade-Braden Lookhart and Bella Laubach; Fourth Grade-Austin Hawthorne: Fifth Grade-Braxtyn Schaefer; and Sixth Grade-Hayden Cammuso.

Potluck dinner