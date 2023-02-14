Shields Valley Students of the Month for February are: Kindergarten-Taryn Lindstrom and Wylie Wallin; First Grade-Reese Rockhill and Madi Foster; Second Grade-Hunter Storey and Emmy Wallin; Third Grade-Braden Lookhart and Bella Laubach; Fourth Grade-Austin Hawthorne: Fifth Grade-Braxtyn Schaefer; and Sixth Grade-Hayden Cammuso.
The Shields Valley Senior Citizens potluck dinner starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the senior center in Wilsall.
Paul Seastrand of Wilsall will be the guest speaker at the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, Feb. 19, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall.
• The Shields Valley Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall. The book being discussed this month is “The Only Woman in the Room” by Marie Benedict.
• A craft group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Shields Valley Senior Center in Wilsall.
• Winners of the Feb. 7 Senior Citizens card party were Tammy Palmer, first; Carol Galey, second; Georgia Hogenson, low: and Jean Landers, traveling.
• Wilsall Women’s Pinochle Club met Monday at the Shields Valley Senior Center. Prize winners were Linda McClure, high; Betty Burdette, low; and Connie Elly, traveling.
• Feb. 15-18: The District 12 high school basketball tournament is at the MAC Center in Butte.
• Feb. 14-16: The junior high girls basketball team plays in the Belgrade Tournament.
• Feb. 16: There is no school.