The Shields Valley Schools have been doing some work at the elementary buildings in Wilsall. With a donation from North Western Farm Credit Services (NWFCS) they were able to install a high-efficiency hot-water boiler system that heats the classrooms, gym and kitchen in the red brick building. They also serviced the whole heating system in that building. They expressed their thanks to NWFCS for helping.

They have been fortunate that the emergency backup heat they have in the old white building has been working well. They could not tie this building into the new boiler system and currently have an engineer designing a plan to put electric heat in the building.

