The Shields Valley Schools have been doing some work at the elementary buildings in Wilsall. With a donation from North Western Farm Credit Services (NWFCS) they were able to install a high-efficiency hot-water boiler system that heats the classrooms, gym and kitchen in the red brick building. They also serviced the whole heating system in that building. They expressed their thanks to NWFCS for helping.
They have been fortunate that the emergency backup heat they have in the old white building has been working well. They could not tie this building into the new boiler system and currently have an engineer designing a plan to put electric heat in the building.
The Shields Valley Students of the Month for April are:
Kindergarten-Clayton Coffman; First Grade-Kasen Isbell, Emry Koch and Dallas Mather; Second Grade-Sophie Hawthorne; Third Grade-Justin Levings, Renae Farnes and Ellis Coffman; Fourth Grade-Amiyah Bailey: Fifth Grade-Anna Hamm and Desirae Herron; and Sixth Grade-Bridger Wright and Shane Maurer.
Senior potluck
The Shields Valley Senior Citizens potluck dinner starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Senior Center in Wilsall. Shields Valley Schools Superintendent Dan Johnston will be talking about school issues.
Church news
Paul Seastrand of Wilsall will be the guest speaker at the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, April 23, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall.
Craft group
A craft group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Shields Valley Senior Center in Wilsall.
Cards
• The Clyde Park Bridge Club met April 5 at Two Doors Down with Joyce Sarrazin as hostess. Prize winners were Loraine Eyman, high; Shirley Wilson, bingo; and David Walker, low.
• Winners of the April 11 Senior Citizens card party were Mary Sarver, first; Georgia Hogenson, second; Carol Galey, low: and Tammy Palmer, traveling.
School schedule
• April 21: The junior high track team participates in the Park City invitational meet starting at 10 a.m. in Columbus.
• April 22: The high school track team participates in the Manhattan Christian Invitational meet starting at 10 a.m. at Gallatin High School in Bozeman.
• April 24: The spring band and choir concert is at 7 p.m. in Clyde Park.
• April 25: The high school track team participates in the Laurel JV meet starting at 3:30 p.m.
