February was “I Love to Read Month.” The Books for Bikes assembly at Shields Valley Elementary School was held Thursday at the elementary gym in Wilsall. Total Time Read by the entire K-6 School was 62,568 minutes.

At the 2023 Books For Bikes Rally bikes and helmets were sponsored by Johnstone Ranch L.L.C. To be in the bike raffle, students read 15 minutes to earn each raffle ticket. Bike winners were: kindergarten, Thora Swandal; first grade, Todd McKeever; second grade, Alexandrea Morrison; third grade, Jared DeFendis; fourth grade, Denali Prosser; fifth grade, Paisley Peterson; sixth grade, Brycen Hogenson.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters