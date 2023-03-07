February was “I Love to Read Month.” The Books for Bikes assembly at Shields Valley Elementary School was held Thursday at the elementary gym in Wilsall. Total Time Read by the entire K-6 School was 62,568 minutes.
At the 2023 Books For Bikes Rally bikes and helmets were sponsored by Johnstone Ranch L.L.C. To be in the bike raffle, students read 15 minutes to earn each raffle ticket. Bike winners were: kindergarten, Thora Swandal; first grade, Todd McKeever; second grade, Alexandrea Morrison; third grade, Jared DeFendis; fourth grade, Denali Prosser; fifth grade, Paisley Peterson; sixth grade, Brycen Hogenson.
Top Reader awards were Kindle Fire, sponsored by Mason Lodge of Livingston, to fourth-grader Frannie Pospichal; Kindle Reader, sponsored by The Pospichal Family, to third-grader Taylor Wilcox; and Kindle Reader, sponsored by the Swan Family, to first-grader Raina Fanning.
The $25 gift cards and a field trip to Barnes and Noble, sponsored by TKB Trucking, were won by: kindergarten, Taryn Lindstrom; first grade, Evalynn Devendus; second grade, Kai Gilmour; third grade, Aria Fredrick; fourth grade, Vernon Pope; fifth grade, Desirae Herron; sixth grade, Otto Pospichal.
Costume Contest winners were: first place, Raina Fanning as Pippy Long Stockings; second place, Desirae Herron as Moaning Myrtle; third place, Tess Cahill as Rainbow Fish; fourth place, Ashton Herron as Frodo.
Two Doors Down reopened Saturday after being closed for cleaning, reorganizing and trying new recipes. They are featuring mini donuts on weekends and have a weekly assortment of pastries, including the old favorites plus new recipes. There are cakes, pies, cinnamon buns, banana bread and more. They now have a new blender for making malts and milkshakes. They are also continuing their breakfast and lunch menus. Their hours are Mondays through Saturdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Water BoardThe Wilsall Water Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Shields Valley Senior Center at 208 Elliot Street North (Highway 89) in Wilsall.
Church news• Shield River Lutheran Ladies Bible Study is at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the church. They are studying the book of Philippians.
• Paul Seastrand of Wilsall will be the guest speaker at the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, March 12, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall.
Notice of deathWord has been received of the Feb. 21 death of Myrna Perkins Cox, 82, in Billings. She was the daughter of Ernest and Thelma Perkins of Wilsall and graduated from Wilsall High School in 1958. She married Willie Cox of White Sulphur Springs in 1972. She is survived by her husband; son, LaMont Mann; daughter, Gayla Hill; and sisters Janet Luloff and Verna Buckingham. She was preceded in death by her parent; son, Morgan Mann; and brother, Leo Perkins.
Build a Better WilsallBuild a Better Wilsall Foundation holds their first meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Shields Valley Senior Center.
Club news• The Wilsall Vets Club held their monthly potluck meeting and card party Monday evening at the Shields Valley Senior Center.
• The Wilsall Wranglers 4-H Club will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Shields River Lutheran Church.
• The Bracketteers 4-H Club will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Clyde Park Rural Fire Hall.
Senior potluckThe Shields Valley Senior Citizens potluck dinner starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Senior Center in Wilsall.
The Women of Wilsall met Monday evening at Shields River Lutheran Church with Cindy Dallas and Kathy Williams as hostesses. They discussed plans for the March 17 Saint Patrick’s Day dinner. Again this year it will be a drive and pick-up dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wilsall Fire Department. Their 2023 community calendars are for sale at $7 each at the Old Wilsall Hardware Deli (Val’s), Hamm’s Supply and the Old PO Liquor Store in Wilsall and at Glenn’s Shopping Center in Clyde Park.
CardsWinners of the Feb. 28 Senior Citizens card party were Georgia Hogenson, first; Pam Lucas, second; Marie Smith, low: and Tammy Palmer, traveling.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.