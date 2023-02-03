The Shields Valley School Spelling Bee was held Jan. 24 in Clyde Park. Congratulations to the classroom spelling bee champions who participated: 8th Grade — Hayden Dodge and Leander Moderie; 7th Grade — Kendall Mosley and Shaw Olson; 6th Grade — Avery Watson and Catherine Frazee; 5th Grade — Braxtyn Schaefer and Evan Dean; and 4th Grade — Avery Frederick and Ila Gaines.
The top four winners were Hayden Dodge, Evan Dean, Leander Moderie and Braxtyn Schaefer, who will participate in the Park County Spelling Bee at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.
Shields Valley students on the second quarter Regular Honor Roll are: seventh graders-Tayla Roberts; eighth graders-McKennah Bennett, Hayden Dodge, Wyatt Dunkel, Kyla Mather, Henry Petersen Jessica Pope, Payden Prosser and Henry Stein; ninth graders-Ismay Johnstone, Clansey Pinson, Shayne Taylor and Teah Vennes; tenth graders-Mackenzie DeFord, Caroline Elder, Asha Jerke, Zoey Watson and Amanda Willis; eleventh graders-none; twelfth graders-Riley Croston, Tyler DeFord, Andie Estes and Riley Pearce.
Shields Valley students on the second quarter High Honor Roll are: seventh graders-Andrew Long, Kendall Mosley and Izabella Risteau; eighth graders-Ashtin Lookhart, Nicki Swandal and Gaige Taylor; ninth graders-Alicia Hunt; tenth graders-Nora Dominick and Kassidie Rock; eleventh graders-Ava Burkes, Ian Danielson and Reagan Long; twelfth graders-Kade Lannen and Hunter Willis.
Shields Valley students on the first semester Regular Honor Roll are: seventh graders — Shaw Olson and Tayla Roberts; eighth graders-McKennah Bennett, Hayden Dodge, Wyatt Dunkel, Kyla Mather, Jessica Pope, Payden Prosser and Henry Stein; ninth graders-Ismay Johnstone, Mylee Peterson, Rylan Roberts and Teah Vennes; tenth graders-Caroline Elder, Asha Jerke, Zoey Watson and Amanda Willis; eleventh graders-none; twelfth graders-Ryley Croston, Tyler DeFord, Andie Estes and Riley Pearce.
Shields Valley students on the first semester High Honor Roll are: seventh graders-Andrew Long, Kendall Mosley and Izabella Risteau; eighth graders-Ashtin Lookhart, Nicki Swandal and Gaige Taylor; ninth graders-Alicia Hunt and Shayne Taylor; tenth graders-Mackenzie DeFord, Nora Dominick and Kassidie Rock; eleventh graders-Ava Burkes, Ian Danielson and Reagan Long; twelfth graders-Hunter Willis.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, is Heart Health Night at the Shields Valley home basketball game. Get your heart pounding. Practice Hands Only CPR with local Emergency Medical Providers and American Heart Association instructors. Park County Public Health will provide blood pressure checks, information on health screenings and tobacco cessation, heart health educational material and giveaways. The games start at 4 p.m.
Jan Lovely French, 72, of Hobson, passed away Jan. 18 from an aneurysm. She was born to Norma and Wendell Lovely on Oct. 14, 1950, and graduated from Wilsall High School in 1968. She is survived by her children Garth French and Sigrid Deegan of Hobson, brother Larry Lovely and sister Cheryl Robinson of Wilsall.
Shields River Lutheran Ladies Aid met Jan. 26 at the church. They discussed the Lutefisk Dinner and the successful quilting week.
Winners of the Jan. 24 Senior Citizens card party were Georgia Hogenson, first; Tammy Palmer, second; Carol Galey, low: and Linda McClure, traveling.
Feb. 3: The high school basketball teams start playing at 2:30 p.m. with the boys junior varsity in Twin Bridges.
Feb. 4: The junior high girls basketball teams participate in the White Sulphur Springs Tournament. The high school girls basketball teams start playing at 4 p.m. against Lima in Clyde Park.
Feb. 7: the junior high girls basketball teams start playing at 4 p.m. at the Livingston Sleeping Giant Middle School.
Feb. 9: The high school basketball teams start playing at 2:30 p.m. with the boys junior varsity against Park City in Clyde Park. This is Senior Night.