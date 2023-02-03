The Shields Valley School Spelling Bee was held Jan. 24 in Clyde Park. Congratulations to the classroom spelling bee champions who participated: 8th Grade — Hayden Dodge and Leander Moderie; 7th Grade — Kendall Mosley and Shaw Olson; 6th Grade — Avery Watson and Catherine Frazee; 5th Grade — Braxtyn Schaefer and Evan Dean; and 4th Grade — Avery Frederick and Ila Gaines.

The top four winners were Hayden Dodge, Evan Dean, Leander Moderie and Braxtyn Schaefer, who will participate in the Park County Spelling Bee at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston.