Shields Valley students on the third quarter Regular Honor Roll are:

Seventh-graders — Shaw Olson, Ryker Peterson, Tayla Roberts and Sierra Wilcox; eighth-graders — McKennah Bennett, Wyatt Dunkel, Ashtin Lookhart, Kyla Mather, Jessica Pope, Payden Prosser, Everly Sarrazin and Henry Stein; ninth-graders — Levi Danielson,Mylee Peterson, Clansey Pinson, Rylan Roberts, Shayne Taylor and Teah Vennes; 10th-graders — Caroline Elder, Jace Page and Amanda Willis; 11th-graders-Audry Wagner; 12th-graders — Tyler DeFord, Andie Estes, Kade Lannen and Riley Pearce.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters