Shields Valley students on the third quarter Regular Honor Roll are:
Seventh-graders — Shaw Olson, Ryker Peterson, Tayla Roberts and Sierra Wilcox; eighth-graders — McKennah Bennett, Wyatt Dunkel, Ashtin Lookhart, Kyla Mather, Jessica Pope, Payden Prosser, Everly Sarrazin and Henry Stein; ninth-graders — Levi Danielson,Mylee Peterson, Clansey Pinson, Rylan Roberts, Shayne Taylor and Teah Vennes; 10th-graders — Caroline Elder, Jace Page and Amanda Willis; 11th-graders-Audry Wagner; 12th-graders — Tyler DeFord, Andie Estes, Kade Lannen and Riley Pearce.
Shields Valley students on the third quarter High Honor Roll are:
Seventh-graders — Andrew Long, Kendall Mosley and Izabella Risteau; eighth-graders — Nicki Swandal and Gaige Taylor; ninth-graders — Alicia Hunt; 10th-graders — Mackenzie DeFord, Nora Dominick, Asha Jerke, Zoey Watson and Kassidie Rock; 11th-graders — Ava Burkes, Ian Danielson and Reagan Long; 12th-graders — Hunter Willis.
Easter services, eventsHoly Thursday service is at 2 p.m. April 6 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Clyde Park.
Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. April 6 at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall.
Good Friday service is at 3 p.m. April 7 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Clyde Park.
Good Friday service is at 12:15 p.m. April 7 at Shields River Lutheran church in Wilsall.
There is a 9 a.m. Eucharistic Service Sunday, April 9 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Clyde Park.
Easter Worship service is at 9 a.m. at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall. A potluck brunch and Easter egg hunt will follow the service.
A potluck Easter breakfast will be served at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9, at Shields Valley Bible Church in Clyde Park. Worship will follow at 11 a.m.
Commissioner visitPark County Commissioner Clint Tinsley will meet with folks in Shields Valley at 9 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Two Doors Down in Clyde Park.
Build a Better WilsallBuild a Better Wilsall Foundation meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Shields Valley Senior Center.
Water Board
The Wilsall Water Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Shields Valley Senior Center at 208 Elliot Street North (Highway 89) in Wilsall.
Grief support groupA grief support group, “Grief Share,” will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Shields Valley Bible Church at 405 5th Street West in Clyde Park. It will meet every Tuesday at 11 a.m. into May or June. The program is to bring help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. For more information and to pre-register call Pastor Glenn Heilig at (406) 451-4428. There is no charge for the sessions.
Looking for kindergartners ...Shields Valley School District is looking for incoming kindergarten students for the 2023-2024 school year to attend the Kindergarten Roundup. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the school in Wilsall. Call (406) 578-2535 to make an appointment. Kindergarten requirements are that a child must be 5 on or before Sept. 10, and must provide birth certificate and shot records.
Club newsThe Wilsall Wranglers 4-H Club will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the home of Matthew Wendt near Wilsall.
The Women of Shields River Lutheran Church met Thursday afternoon at the church with Cheryl Robinson as hostess. They discussed the lutefisk dinner and set the date for Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.
The Wilsall Vets Club held its monthly potluck meeting and card party Monday evening at the Shields Valley Senior Center.
The Women of Wilsall met Monday evening at home of Judy Jenkins. They discussed the Saint Patrick’s Day dinner.
CardsWinners of the March. 28 Senior Citizens card party were Betty Burdette, first; Marie Smith, second; Linda McClure, low: and Carol Galey, traveling.
School schedule• April 6: School will be released at 12:30 p.m. The high school track team participates in the Fergus Invitational Meet in Lewistown starting at 9 a.m. The junior high track team participates in the Belgrade Invitational Meet.
• April 10: There is no school.
• April 12: Kindergarten Roundup.
