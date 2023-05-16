SHIELDS VALLEY NEWS: High school graduation set for Sunday May 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Shields Valley High School graduation and eighth grade promotion starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the school gym in Clyde Park.Wax MuseumThe fifth grade Wax Museum will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Wilsall School gym.Senior potluckThe Shields Valley Senior Citizens potluck dinner starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Senior Center in Wilsall.CardsWinners of the May 1 Senior Citizens card party were Linda McClure, first; Jean Landers, second; Carol Galey, low: and Glenda Clark, traveling.School schedule• May 17: The elementary track and field day and awards will be given in Wilsall.• May 18-20: The Western C Divisional Track Meet is at Big Sky High School in Missoula.• May 21: High school graduation and eighth grade promotion starts at 2 p.m. in Clyde Park.• May 23: The fifth grade Wax Museum is at 9 a.m. in Wilsall. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Sports Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +3 National Biden plan to sell land leases for conservation gets pushback 15 hrs ago +6 Local The beauty of spring in Park County 23 hrs ago +3 Montana Haven opens new shelter to support survivors of domestic violence May 13, 2023 +7 National Youth lawsuit challenging Montana's pro-fossil fuel policies is heading to trial May 12, 2023 +2 Commentary The new and improved Livingston Enterprise May 12, 2023 Local Arthur Blank partners with GVLT to conserve Paradise Valley Ranch May 12, 2023 Trending now Mark's In & Out celebrates 70 years The beauty of spring in Park County County Commission to discuss paving project Arthur Blank partners with GVLT to conserve Paradise Valley Ranch Man accused of DUI, meth possession, stealing vehicles