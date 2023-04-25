Two Doors Down Coffee Bakery is hosting a meet and greet fused glass artist Becky Ratliff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Clyde Park. Ratliff created a depiction of the Crazy Mountains from her kitchen window that is installed at Two Doors Down Coffee Bakery. Check their Facebook for pictures and details.
Commissioner visitPark County Commissioner Clint Tinsley will meet with folks in Shields Valley at 9 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Two Doors Down in Clyde Park.
Church newsThere will be a praise service at the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, April 30, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall.
Cards• Winners of the April 25 Senior Citizens card party were Jean Landers, first; Pam Lucas, second; Carol Galey, low: and Marie Smith , traveling.
• The Clyde Park Bridge Club met April 19 at Two Doors Down with Shirley Wilson as hostess. Prize winners were Loraine Eyman, high; and Bob Eyman, bingo.
• Wilsall Women’s Pinochle Club met Monday at the Shields Valley Senior Center. Prize winners were Marie Smith, high; Georgia Hogenson, traveling; and Tammy Palmer, low.
School schedule• April 27: The junior high track team participates at noon in the Manhattan Christian Meet.
• April 29: The high school track team participates at 10 a.m. in the Harlowton/Park City Meet in Laurel.
• May 1: The junior high track team participates in the Park County Junior High Invitational Meet in Livingston.
