Shields News photo

Andie Estes, left, and Ava Burkes perform “Love is and Open Door” at the Shields Valley School band and choir concert Monday evening in Clyde Park.

 PHOTO BY JEAN SKILLMAN

Two Doors Down Coffee Bakery is hosting a meet and greet fused glass artist Becky Ratliff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Clyde Park. Ratliff created a depiction of the Crazy Mountains from her kitchen window that is installed at Two Doors Down Coffee Bakery. Check their Facebook for pictures and details.

Commissioner visitPark County Commissioner Clint Tinsley will meet with folks in Shields Valley at 9 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Two Doors Down in Clyde Park.

