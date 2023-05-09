Shields Valley High School FFA held its awards banquet Thursday in Clyde Park. Reagan Long was awarded the Outstanding Member award and Hunter Willis received the senior scholarship. Reagan Long also received a scholarship to help support his business project.

Officers for the 2023-2024 year are president, Reagan Long; first vice president, Asha Jerke; secretary, Amanda Willis; treasurer, Hagen Wendt; parliamentarian, Rylan Roberts; recorder, Mackinze Hogenson; and sentinel, Teah Vennes.

