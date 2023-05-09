Shields Valley High School FFA held its awards banquet Thursday in Clyde Park. Reagan Long was awarded the Outstanding Member award and Hunter Willis received the senior scholarship. Reagan Long also received a scholarship to help support his business project.
Officers for the 2023-2024 year are president, Reagan Long; first vice president, Asha Jerke; secretary, Amanda Willis; treasurer, Hagen Wendt; parliamentarian, Rylan Roberts; recorder, Mackinze Hogenson; and sentinel, Teah Vennes.
School awards schedule
The Shields Valley Elementary School academic awards and field and track day are scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, in Wilsall. Classroom awards are planned as follows: first grade, 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; second grade, 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.; third grade, 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.; fourth grade, 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.; fifth grade, 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.; sixth grade, 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. The track events start at 9:45 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.
Water Board
The Wilsall Water Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Shields Valley Senior Center at 208 Elliot Street North (Highway 89) in Wilsall.
Church news
A musical group, The Craguns, will perform in concert at 7 p.m.on Wednesday, May 10, at the Wilsall Community Church. There will be a pie social following the concert. Free will offerings will be accepted.
Handweaver show
Bev Polk, handweaver and owner of Weavrbird Studio, announces her spring show at the studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, at 302 Hannaford St. North in Wilsall. For more information call her at (406) 578-2108.
The Shields Valley Senior Citizens potluck dinner starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Senior Center in Wilsall.
Club news
• The Shields Valley Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall. The book being discussed this month is “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate.
• The Wilsall Wranglers 4-H Club will meet at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the home of Matthew Wendt near Wilsall.
Cards
• Winners of the May 1 Senior Citizens card party were Betty Burdette, first; Marie Smith, second; Carol Galey, low: and Jan Croisetiere, traveling.
• The Clyde Park Bridge Club met May 3 at The Tavern in Clyde Park with Bob Eyman as host. Prize winners were David Walker, high; Shirley Wilson, low; and Theresa King, bingo.
• Wilsall Women’s Pinochle Club met Monday at the Shields Valley Senior Center. Prize winners were Connie Elly, high; Linda McClure, traveling; and Tammy Palmer, low.
School schedule
• May 13: The High School District 12C Track Meet starts at 9:30 a.m. at Gallatin High School in Bozeman.
• May 16: The high school academic and athletic awards banquet starts at 5:30 p.m. in Clyde Park. The academic awards will be give at 6 p.m. and athletic awards at 7 p.m.
• May 17: This is the elementary track and field day and awards will be given that day in Wilsall.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.