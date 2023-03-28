Following our Easter season services.
• A Seder Meal will be served from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Shields Valley Bible Church in Clyde Park. For more information and to make a reservation, call Glen Heilig at (406)451-4428.
• Palm Sunday service at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church is at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Clyde Park.
• Palm Sunday service at Shields River Lutheran Church is at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 2, in Wilsall.
• Holy Thursday service is at 2 p.m. April 6 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Clyde Park.
• Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. April 6 at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall.
• Good Friday service is at 3 p.m. April 7 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Clyde Park.
• Good Friday service is at 12:15 April 7 at Shields River Lutheran church in Wilsall.
• There is no Easter service at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.
• Easter Worship service is at 9 a.m. at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall.
• A potluck Easter breakfast will be served at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9, at Shields Valley Bible Church in Clyde Park. Worship will follow at 11 a.m.
Bible study
• Shield River Lutheran Ladies Bible Study is at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the church. They are studying the book of Philippians.
Craft group
A craft group meets at 2 p.m. today Wednesday, March 29, at the Shields Valley Senior Center in Wilsall.
Cards
• Winners of the March. 21 Senior Citizens card party were Marie Smith, first; Betty Burdette , second; Carol Galey, low: and Jean Skillman, traveling.
• Wilsall Women’s Pinochle Club met Monday at the Shields Valley Senior Center. Prize winners were Virginia Swandal, high; Betty Burdette, low; and Georgia Hogenson, traveling.
School schedule
• April 6: School will be released at 12:30 p.m.
• April 10: There is no school.
• April 12: Kindergarten Roundup.
