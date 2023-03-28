Following our Easter season services.

• A Seder Meal will be served from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Shields Valley Bible Church in Clyde Park. For more information and to make a reservation, call Glen Heilig at (406)451-4428.

