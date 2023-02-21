February has been “I Love to Read Month.” The Books for Bikes assembly at Shields Valley Elementary School is at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 2, at the elementary gym in Wilsall.
Commissioner visitPark County Commissioner Clint Tinsley will meet with folks in Shields Valley at 9 a.m. Friday, Mar. 3, at Two Doors Down in Clyde Park.
Church news• The Ash Wednesday service at Shields River Lutheran Church is at 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 22, at the church in Wilsall.
• There will be a praise service at the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, Feb. 26, at Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall.
Craft groupA craft group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Shields Valley Senior Center in Wilsall.
MemorialA memorial was recently give to the Wilsall Cemetery Fun for Jan Lovely French from Georgia Hogenson.
School scheduleMar. 2: Books for Bikes assembly is at 2:30 p.m. in Wilsall.