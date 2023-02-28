February has been “I Love to Read” month. The Books for Bikes assembly at Shields Valley Elementary School is at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 2, at the elementary gym in Wilsall.
Commissioner visitPark County Commissioner Clint Tinsley will meet with folks in Shields Valley at 9 a.m. Friday, Mar. 3, at the Shields Valley Senior Center in Wilsall. Note the change of place for this month.
Water BoardThe Wilsall Water Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 9, at the Shields Valley Senior Center at 208 Elliot Street North (Highway 89) in Wilsall.
CardsWilsall Women’s Pinochle Club met Monday at the Shields Valley Senior Center. Prize winners were Georgia Hogenson, high; Virginia Swandal, low; and Linda McClure, traveling.
