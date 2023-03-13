Voss1.jpg

Steve Voss, holding his daughter, receives a 20-year retirement plaque from Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler on March 10 at the City-County Complex, where a gathering was held honoring Voss’ service to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

 Courtesy

Park County peace officers and their families and supporters honored the service of Sgt. Steve Voss on March 10.

Voss is retiring from the Park County Sheriff’s Office after more than 21 years of service. He told the Livingston Enterprise he’s proud he got to serve with the agency.

