Park County peace officers and their families and supporters honored the service of Sgt. Steve Voss on March 10.
Voss is retiring from the Park County Sheriff’s Office after more than 21 years of service. He told the Livingston Enterprise he’s proud he got to serve with the agency.
“At the end of my career, all I can think of is thanking my brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and especially my family, because you really can’t make a career of anything — especially law enforcement — without all that support,” Voss said.
Voss, a resident of Paradise Valley, served the as a sheriff’s deputy for 20 years and was a detention officer for a year and a half before that, all in Park County.
“It is always hard to say goodbye to member of your team, but today I had the great honor of presenting Sergeant Steve Voss with his 20 year retirement plaque in front of his family, friends and colleagues,” said Sheriff Brad Bichler in a March 10 statement. “Steve has served this community for more than 20 years and his absence at the Sheriff’s Office will take some getting used too.”
Of Bichler, Voss said, “He’s been a good sheriff, good to work for.”
As they work for a relatively small agency, Park County law enforcement officers stay busy responding to incidents, including fires and floods where it can be an all-hands-on-deck situation, according to Voss. He’s found that Park County residents are supportive of the sheriff’s office and of law enforcement a whole.
“It’s really a great community,” Voss said.
Asked whether serving Park County has entailed sacrifices, Voss acknowledged being a peace officer means sometimes going to work at a moment’s notice, even off shift. He’s taken time away from his off-duty day to respond to emergencies or questions from his fellow officers, including occasions where he’s left the dinner table suddenly and missed family events.
His career in law enforcement has given him an opportunity to “give back to the community, and I’ve been really grateful,” he said.
Voss said he plans to take an “extended vacation” after retirement, to include “a lot of fishing this spring.”
Voss and his wife, Laura, have five children and live in Paradise Valley.
