Band of Geeks poster

The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts presents students of Park High School in the hilarious musical, “Band Geeks,” from May 5 to 21.

Band Geeks is a high-stepping tribute to high school marching bands and misfits everywhere, a Shane Center news release said. With just nine members and dwindling funds, the Bellevue High Marching Beavers are close to extinction. When a troubled athlete is relegated to their ranks, Elliott, the tuba-playing band captain and Laura, his best friend, must find a way to unite the band, embrace their inner geek, and save the Marching Beavers.

