The Shane Lalani Center for the Arts presents students of Park High School in the hilarious musical, “Band Geeks,” from May 5 to 21.
Band Geeks is a high-stepping tribute to high school marching bands and misfits everywhere, a Shane Center news release said. With just nine members and dwindling funds, the Bellevue High Marching Beavers are close to extinction. When a troubled athlete is relegated to their ranks, Elliott, the tuba-playing band captain and Laura, his best friend, must find a way to unite the band, embrace their inner geek, and save the Marching Beavers.
Band Geeks runs weekends from May 5–21. Performances take place in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for adults, $17 for seniors/students/veterans, and $11 for youth 17 and under. Make reservations at theshanecenter.org or (406) 222-1420.
The Dulcie Theatre and lobby have been equipped with a UV air filtration system.
Band Geeks is sponsored by Don and Marilyn Murdock, Spectec/TIC, Chico Hot Springs Resort & Spa, and Yellowstone Valley Lodge & Grill.
