Mateo Hernandez, a Sleeping Giant Middle School sixth-grader who recently won the Park County Spelling Bee, scored second place in the 58th Treasure State Spelling Bee in Bozeman Saturday.

The contest brought in about 53 students from 250 schools in Montana, ranging from fourth to eighth grade.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters