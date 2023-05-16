Stafford Animal Shelter will host its annual Fur Ball at Chico Hot Springs on Friday, May 19.
The theme this year will be “National Bark Services” celebrating its hometown of Livingston as the northern gateway to Yellowstone National Park, honoring the beauty and resiliency of its surrounding landscapes and communities, especially considering recent events, a Stafford news release said.
Almost a year after the Yellowstone River flood that devastated the animal shelter, Stafford has rebuilt and invites the public to join in its celebration. The gala event, one its most important fundraisers of the year, will include cocktails, live music and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction.
Items from over a 100 local businesses and artisans have been donated to support the animals and are included in the fundraising auction. Attendees can bid on one-of-a-kind experiences like a two-night winter adventure stay and snow coach tour in Yellowstone National Park, a 75-bottle instant wine cellar curated by Chico Hot Springs, gala-themed items such as hand-carved wooden Yellowstone River map, lavish vacation home stays, ski season passes, fine art, fishing trips, furniture and sporting goods.
“The money raised at this single event is crucial to keeping Stafford Animal Shelter’s doors open,” the release said. “Stafford is proud to be a shelter that accepts all pets in need regardless of medical condition, age, species, or breed.”
The shelter has no restrictions on length of stay, so any adoptable animal is welcome until they find their family.
“Stafford supports and assists over 1,200 animals annually, as well as the people who love them, by providing shelter for stray and surrendered animals, free pet food, low-income pet assistance, emergency boarding for victims of domestic violence, car accidents, wildfires, floods and many more social services,” the release said.
Those interested in the Fur Ball fundraiser are urged to purchase tickets at www.staffordanimalshelter.org. Individual seats are $180, or a table of eight guests is $1,200.
For those who cannot attend Fur Ball, Stafford is offering a chance to win a hand-built 15-foot Mackenzie River Drift Boat and trailer package for $5O per ticket with only 1,000 tickets being sold. The raffle drawing will be at Neptune’s Brewery in Livingston on June 13 during its Pints & Pups Party from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the shelter, Stafford’s website or for purchase at Neptune’s Brewery, Gardiner Market, Wolf’s Mercantile, Bridger Animal Nutrition, and Angler’s West.