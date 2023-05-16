Stafford logo

Stafford Animal Shelter will host its annual Fur Ball at Chico Hot Springs on Friday, May 19.

The theme this year will be “National Bark Services” celebrating its hometown of Livingston as the northern gateway to Yellowstone National Park, honoring the beauty and resiliency of its surrounding landscapes and communities, especially considering recent events, a Stafford news release said.

