A project to bring city sewer services to residents of the Montague and Green Acres subdivision has entered the construction phase.
The Livingston City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to execute agreements with Thomas, Dean & Hoskins Inc. and Western Municipal for construction management services and construction services, respectively. Field engineers with TD&H will oversee construction work by Wester Municipal, serve as city liaisons and work with the city public works director, according to information presented at Tuesday's commission meeting.
“TD&H has done a great job for us on a number of projects,” said Livingston City Commissioner Quentin Schwarz before the votes.
Western Municipal has worked with the city on three projects within the last eight years, including laying water and sewer lines for the civic center last summer, according to information presented at the meeting.
The agreements approved Tuesday call for a 300-calendar day construction schedule.
The funds for the project will be drawn from the Special Improvement District budget.
“We’ve been talking about it for a while, and it's nice to see the project moving forward,” said Livingston Commission Chair Melissa Nootz.
The construction amount for the project is $2,706,194.50, with a $100,000 contingency, based on Western’s bid, which came in lower than the initial engineer’s estimate of $2,819,352. Other bidders included DC Excavation LLC, $2,916,905.74; Helena Sand & Gravel, Inc., $3,554,069; Askin Construction LLC, $2,799,807; and COP Construction LLC, $3,154,259.
The cost for construction management services is capped at $327,450, or 11% of the construction amount, according to information presented at the meeting.