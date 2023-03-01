Just before Tyler Netto was fatally shot last year, he entered his ex-girlfriend’s Clyde Park home without permission and chased her new boyfriend outside before being shot, according to a document filed by a defense attorney in the case.
The defense attorney, Jami Rebsom, also accused law enforcement officials of knowing about evidence that would have exonerated her client, Skyer Griebel, who is accused of murdering Netto.
“I see from [the ex-girlfriend’s] two interviews all officers knew that Netto sent a messenger message to [the ex-girlfriend] saying, ‘I am coming to kill that [expletive],’” reads a Feb. 16 email from Rebsom to prosecutors. “He also was bragging about what weapons he was bringing. This is clear exculpatory evidence, and the cops knew right away these existed.”
Rebsom filed a motion in Sixth District Court claiming there are indications Griebel acted in self defense after Netto and his friend came to the ex-girlfriend’s home armed with bear spray and brass knuckles.
“The State’s Affidavit and police report show there is a strong possibility that Griebel was being attacked and defended himself from Netto,” reads a court filing from defense attorney Rebsom. “There is also a strong possibility that the State cannot prove the elements [of the offense] beyond a reasonable doubt. Regardless, the Information, Affidavit, and Police Report do not have evidence that Griebel purposely or knowingly caused the death of Netto.”
Netto contacted the police in the days prior to his death to get his ex and Griebel in trouble for illegal drug use, according to information from both Rebsom and the State. Netto complained about threatening text messages from Griebel but “appeared to be more concerned about reporting the drug behaviors of [the ex-girlfriend] and the Defendant than the text messages,” reads an affidavit filed by prosecutors.
Netto became jealous and upset, and began to retaliate against his girlfriend, according to Rebsom’s court filing.
“Netto reported drug use by the two [the ex-girlfriend and Griebel] to law enforcement,” Rebsom wrote. “Netto claimed Griebel had threatened him via text, showed the texts to the police, but didn’t want to press charges.”
The evening of Feb. 7, 2022, the ex-girlfriend sent Netto a message on Facebook telling him she needed help, according to a filing from prosecutors. She told investigators Griebel “was acting all crazy and was saying the drugs were getting to him,” according to the filing. The woman, who had ended the relationship with Netto on Feb. 4, 2022, told him she was in trouble and that Griebel was at her home with a gun, prosecutors allege. After Griebel began living with her, he became upset with Netto after Netto “ratted” on him, according to a filing from prosecutors.
Investigators later reported finding a meth pipe, several cell phones and drug paraphernalia during a search of the home.
After receiving the Facebook messages, Netto departed for the woman’s home that evening with his friend, Walter Brandon.
That evening, the woman took Griebel’s gun away while he was asleep and ejected the magazine and cleared the chamber before placing it on the bedroom’s bathroom sink, according to a prosecutor’s filing. It’s at this time that she’s alleged to have called Netto and Brandon to tell them not to come.
“Netto and Brandon decided to go anyway,” reads a prosecutor’s filing. “When they arrived, they walked into the residence pretending to be cool and acting like they were unaware anything was going on. Brandon was making a sandwich when the defendant came around the corner and put a gun to his head. The Defendant also threatened Netto with the gun and Netto retreated to the master bathroom where he locked himself inside. Brandon did not think it was loaded and tried to ‘play it cool.’ Brandon described the gun as a silver and black caron fiber .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol.”
The woman told authorities Netto and Brandon had walked into her home after midnight while she was in the bathroom and Griebel was sleeping, according to a filing from the prosecution. She then reported hearing a bunch of chaos and yelling.
“She came out of the bathroom and told them all to leave because she was tired of the drama,” reads the prosecutor’s filing. “The Defendant was confronting Netto and Brandon about why they were there and at some point, he began waving the gun around and Netto locked himself in the bathroom. The Defendant was pounding on the door telling Netto he would kill him.”
About 7 a.m. Feb. 8, 2022, A sheriff’s deputy discovered Netto had tried to send him text messages that morning. In a 4:30 a.m. message, Netto sent a message indicating he was in the bathroom of his ex-girlfriend’s home and Griebel had a gun and wouldn’t put it down, according to the prosecutor’s filing.
At one point, Brandon and the woman locked Griebel out of the home, whereupon he began banging on the doors and windows of the home trying to get back in, according to prosecutors.
“Brandon decided he had enough of the chaos and wanted to leave,” reads the prosecutor’s filing. “As he was leaving, he was met by the Defendant who entered the residence and indicated he just wanted his stuff and would leave.”
The woman reported hearing mace being sprayed at the home and then saw Netto chasing Griebel through her home, and Griebel ran outside, according to a prosecutor’s filing. She also ran outside and heard a gunshot.
Brandon reported he drove away after seeing Griebel standing in the driveway and firing a gun toward the house. As Brandon began to leave, he saw everyone fighting and arguing, and as he was driving away, he heard a gunshot, according to the prosecutor’s filing.
“The Defendant was standing halfway between the house and the tree by the road holding the gun,” reads the prosecution’s filing. “The Defendant fired the gun in the direction of the house.”
Brandon drove to a gas station, then returned to the home to find Griebel’s vehicle was gone and the door to the house was open, according to prosecutors.
“Brandon ran to the house yelling for everybody and as he walked up the step, he saw Netto lying on the floor next to the washer and dryer with his hand under him,” reads the prosecutor’s filing.
Brandon called 911 and dragged Netto out of the house to put in his vehicle, but after being told first responders were two minutes away, he laid Netto down on the ground and waited, according to the prosecution’s filing.
A deputy arrived, saw Netto lying on his back on the ground outside the home and began performing CPR. Netto had a small caliber gunshot wound to his right chest cavity and was unresponsive, according to the affidavit. Another deputy arrived to assist before medics made scene to take over CPR. Netto was declared dead at 5:46 a.m. Feb. 8, 2022.
A Ruger SR-22 two-tone semi-automatic pistol, a magazine and ammunition found in the magazine were found in tall grass between Brackett Creek Road and the large metal bridge in the area, near where Griebel’s vehicle was found stuck in the snow, according to a prosecutor’s filing.
Griebel had gone to a stranger’s house and banged on the windows asking for help. The stranger gave him water to wash off the spray and let him borrow some clothing before giving him a ride back to his stranded vehicle. Officers were on scene at that point and arrested Griebel, according to a prosecutor’s filing.
Griebel told officers Netto sprayed him with bear spray. Prosecutors, in a filing, allege Netto brought the bear spray in case he and Brandon needed protection.
“Based on the Affidavit and police reports, the information does not support a charge of deliberate homicide,” reads Rebsom’s filing. “It appears from the State’s information at this time, a crime of burglary was committed by Netto, entering [the woman’s] home without permission after being told not to come and with the intent of committing an offense, as he arrived with bear spray, brass knuckles and possibly other weapons, and assault of Griebel.”
Griebel is due to appear before Judge Ray Dayton for a final pretrial conference at 2 p.m. March 1, and then for a jury trial at 9 a.m. March 27 before the same judge.
His charge, deliberate homicide, is punishable by as much as life in prison under Montana state law 45-5-102. Griebel has been in the Park County jail on an $800,000 bond since his arrest on Feb. 8, 2022, according to county records.