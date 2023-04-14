Park entrance

A Yellowstone National Park entrance sign, with Electric Peak in the background.

 NPS / Jacob W. Frank

Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21, select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public, weather permitting. Roads routinely open this time of year and remain open until Nov.1, when they close in preparation for the winter season, the park said in a news release.

On Saturday, April 22, entrance fees will be waived in celebration of National Park Week.

