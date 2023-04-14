Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21, select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public, weather permitting. Roads routinely open this time of year and remain open until Nov.1, when they close in preparation for the winter season, the park said in a news release.
On Saturday, April 22, entrance fees will be waived in celebration of National Park Week.
Roads open April 21:• West Entrance (West Yellowstone, Montana) to Old Faithful (via Madison Junction)
• Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris Junction and Madison Junction)
• Norris Junction to Canyon Village
• Additional park roads will open throughout May, weather permitting.
The park’s North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast Entrance (Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana) are open to all traffic with no restrictions. Both road corridors have been repaired after last year’s historic flood event.
Road improvement projectsFour major road improvement projects will occur this year. All four projects will cause delays (Lewis River Bridge, Old Faithful to West Thumb, Yellowstone River Bridge and Northeast Entrance Road). It’s important that visitors plan accordingly for these delays located along the park’s southern and northern road corridors, the release said. Drive slowly through road construction and be alert to workers, heavy equipment, wildlife and other hazards.
Stay informedWatch for quickly changing weather conditions and the possibility of temporary road closures. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions and snow and ice may cover sections of road.
Check for road updates by visiting Park Roads on the park’s website or calling (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.
Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
Reduce wait times at park entrances by buying a pass online ahead of time.
For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or download the National Park Service App.
